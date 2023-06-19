Turkey Launches Investigation Into Google Over Abuse of Market Dominance - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Turkish Competition Authority has launched an investigation into Google for alleged abuse of market dominance, the A Haber broadcaster reported on Monday.

The board discussed the information, documents and conclusions obtained during the preliminary investigation, and, recognizing the findings as serious and sufficient, decided to launch an investigation into the economic integrity of the Alphabet company and its branches, including Google, in order to determine whether there was a violation of the competition law, according to the report.

In 2020, the Turkish competition regulator fined Google $25 million over abuse of its leading position on the market of search browsers after a year-long probe into the company's advertising algorithms that allowed its search engine to display contextual ads on top of other search results.