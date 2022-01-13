UrduPoint.com

Turkey May Use Russia's Soyuz To Fly First Turkish Astronaut To Space - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published January 13, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Turkey May Use Russia's Soyuz to Fly First Turkish Astronaut to Space - Space Agency

Turkey considers close cooperation with Russia on domestic space program, including the launch of a Turkish astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) using the Soyuz rocket, director of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Turkey considers close cooperation with Russia on domestic space program, including the launch of a Turkish astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) using the Soyuz rocket, director of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik on Thursday.

"One of the most promising aspects (of cooperation) is the upcoming sending of the first Turkish astronaut to the ISS. We are now at the final stage (of decision-making process) on the matter, there are only two possible options left: our astronaut will fly to the ISS either on an American ship or the Soyuz rocket of Roscosmos. The final decision on this matter will be made shortly," Yildirim said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey

Recent Stories

Finland Registers First COVID-Related Child Death ..

Finland Registers First COVID-Related Child Death - Reports

4 seconds ago
 Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal to Use 'Sea Launch' ..

Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal to Use 'Sea Launch' Platform for Space Flights - ..

5 seconds ago
 Rs 258 bln to be incurred on EVMs, Election Commis ..

Rs 258 bln to be incurred on EVMs, Election Commission of Pakistan told

6 seconds ago
 Govt to retain tax exemptions on laptops, solar pa ..

Govt to retain tax exemptions on laptops, solar panels, bread, milk: Shaukat Tar ..

8 seconds ago
 Crackdown against land grabbers; 15 arrested over ..

Crackdown against land grabbers; 15 arrested over illegal construction

9 seconds ago
 All PTI members, parliamentarians endorse PM's pol ..

All PTI members, parliamentarians endorse PM's policies for resolving people's p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.