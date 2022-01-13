Turkey considers close cooperation with Russia on domestic space program, including the launch of a Turkish astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) using the Soyuz rocket, director of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Turkey considers close cooperation with Russia on domestic space program, including the launch of a Turkish astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) using the Soyuz rocket, director of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik on Thursday.

"One of the most promising aspects (of cooperation) is the upcoming sending of the first Turkish astronaut to the ISS. We are now at the final stage (of decision-making process) on the matter, there are only two possible options left: our astronaut will fly to the ISS either on an American ship or the Soyuz rocket of Roscosmos. The final decision on this matter will be made shortly," Yildirim said.