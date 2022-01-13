UrduPoint.com

Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal To Use 'Sea Launch' Platform For Space Flights - Agency

January 13, 2022

Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal to Use 'Sea Launch' Platform for Space Flights - Agency

Turkey is interested in the Russian proposal to make space launches from a sea platform as the country's geographic position prevents it from building own space port, director of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Turkey is interested in the Russian proposal to make space launches from a sea platform as the country's geographic position prevents it from building own space port, director of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik on Thursday.

Yildirim said that the agency has been considering sending Turkey's first astronaut to space using Russia's Soyuz rocket.

"In addition, the Russian side made promising proposals for space launches. The list of our goals includes the construction of a space port. Since the geographical location of Turkey is not very suitable for this task, we plan to build one on the territory of another country with international assistance. Russia, as an alternative, proposed making launches from the Sea Launch floating platform. We will consider this proposal," the agency head said.

