Turkey Starts Preparations to Send Its Citizen to Space - Erdogan

Turkey is starting preparations to send its citizen to space, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkey is starting preparations to send its citizen to space, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Preparations to send our citizens into space officially starts," Erdogan said in his address to the nation, adding that any citizen under 45 years old can send an application to a special website.