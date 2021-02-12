Turkey to Develop 1st Satellite for Export on Order From Argentina - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Turkey is set to build its first satellite on order from another country, set for completion in 2024, official media reported Friday.

According to news agency Anadolu, the state satellite manufacturer GSATCOM Space Technologies will export a telecommunications satellite to Argentine state mobile and internet provider ARSAT.

Citing the Turkish Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), a civilian agency overseeing supply of military technology, Anadolu reported that the satellite will be readied by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Argentine satellite design bureau INVAP.

"With the GSATCOM license, the production of the ARSAT-SG1 communication satellite, which is aimed to be developed in three years by TAI, GSATCOM and INVAP engineers, will be completed in 2024," the SSB said, according to the agency.

SSB chief Ismail Demir congratulated the engineers who will be involved in developing and constructing "the first export of our country in the field of space," Anadolu reported.

Turkey has developed and operated its own telecommunications, weather and reconnaissance satellites for decades, all of which were launched aboard US, Russian or European rockets.