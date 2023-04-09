Turkey to Launch Domestically Produced Observation Satellite on April 11 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Turkey will launch a domestic-made observation satellite into orbit on April 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"IMECE, our first domestically and nationally manufactured high-resolution observation satellite, will be launched into space orbit on April 11," Erdogan tweeted.

He also noted that Turkey would continue to participate in the global space race thanks to the trained personnel, as well as opportunities and technologies created in the country.

In June 2022, the Turkish leader said that with the launches of IMECE and Turksat 6А, the country would increase the number of its satellites in space up to 10 units.