Turkey to Launch Turksat 5A Communications Satellite on November 30 - Official Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Turkey will launch its Turksat 5A geostationary communications satellite on November 30, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

According to the minister, who spoke at the TURKSAT Model Satellite Competition in the city of Aksaray in the Central Anatolia region, Turkey intends to receive the communications satellite on October 2 from France's airplane producer, Airbus.

The minister added that the next satellite in the series ” Turksat 5B ” was set to be launched in 2021.