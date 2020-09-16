UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Launch Turksat 5A Communications Satellite On November 30 - Official Media

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Turkey to Launch Turksat 5A Communications Satellite on November 30 - Official Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Turkey will launch its Turksat 5A geostationary communications satellite on November 30, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

According to the minister, who spoke at the TURKSAT Model Satellite Competition in the city of Aksaray in the Central Anatolia region, Turkey intends to receive the communications satellite on October 2 from France's airplane producer, Airbus.

The minister added that the next satellite in the series ” Turksat 5B ” was set to be launched in 2021.

Related Topics

Turkey France October November From

Recent Stories

Institutions witnessed maximum attendance on secon ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese academy launches researcher projects on oz ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA temporarily clears suspected CNICs: Senate t ..

2 minutes ago

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in southern US

3 minutes ago

IHC seeks CDA comments in affectees compensation c ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Law Enforcement Confirms Suicide of Neo-Na ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.