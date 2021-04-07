UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Launch Turksat 5B Communications Satellite Into Orbit By End Of Year - Minister

Turkey is set to launch its fifth-generation Turksat 5B communications satellite into orbit by the end of the year, while its predecessor, Turksat 5A, is scheduled to be put into service in May, Adil Karaismailoglu, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister, announced on Wednesday

"One of the prominent features of Turksat 5B, which will be launched into an orbital slot at 42 degrees East, is to increase Turkey's Ka-band data communication capacity by 15-fold," the minister was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

According to Karaismailoglu, the country aims to become an international player in the field of satellite and space research, and the launch of the new satellites is a significant step toward this goal.

The project for the next-generation satellites, with a longer lifespan than their predecessors, has been in development since 2011. It reached the final stages after Turkey signed a production deal with Airbus Defense and Space in 2017.

In January, Turkey successfully launched the first satellite in the series, Turksat 5A.

"Our satellite will settle into an orbital slot at 31 degrees East in the first week of May," Karaismailoglu was cited as saying by Anadolu.

Reportedly, when in service, Turksat 5A will cover Europe, the middle East, North Africa, Midwest and South Africa, and the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black seas.

