Turkey Wants To Carry Out Biotechnology Experiment On ISS - Space Agency Head

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A Turkish astronaut will strive to conduct some experiments including in the field of biotechnology when they arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023, Turkish Space Agency chief Serdar Huseyin Yildirim told Sputnik.

"I can say that we are interested in experiments in the area of biotechnology.

Such an experiment will definitely happen, but the details have yet to be determined," he said.

According to the official, the Turkish space agency is currently collecting applications from universities and scientists, having so far recruited "several dozens" of candidates.

Since the Turkish astronaut will spend only about 10-15 days at the ISS, they will likely have enough time to conduct no more than two or three experiments, one of which will be in the field of materials science, according to Yildirim.

More Stories From Technology

