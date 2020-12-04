UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Working On 30 Space Projects, Discussed Cooperation With 20 States - Official

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:58 PM

Turkey Working on 30 Space Projects, Discussed Cooperation With 20 States - Official

Turkey is currently working on almost 30 space-related projects and has negotiated cooperation with approximately 20 countries, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the head of the country's newly-formed national space agency, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey is currently working on almost 30 space-related projects and has negotiated cooperation with approximately 20 countries, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the head of the country's newly-formed national space agency, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Speaking about the Turkish space program, the official said that Ankara was working together with a significant number of organizations and that information about their cooperation would be made public at some point.

"For example, we are currently working on almost 30 projects and will publicize the details of that work very soon. Once it is done the level of seriousness and scope of our agency's intentions could be appreciated not only in Turkey but in the entire world .

.. As of now, we have held talks with about 20 countries, [and] these talks are ongoing," Yildirim said, mentioning developing relations in that area with Russia, Japan, China, India, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, among others.

Turkey launched its space agency in 2018 to prepare and carry out the space program in accordance with the country's national goals, which include the development of self-sufficient defense capabilities.

According to Yildirim, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will unveil the details of the country's space research roadmap for 2021-2030 by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Russia Turkey China Ankara Azerbaijan Japan Tayyip Erdogan 2018

Recent Stories

Ali Muhammad asks Opposition to play role in Parli ..

9 minutes ago

Klopp accuses Premier League chiefs of 'ignoring p ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

9 minutes ago

WHO's Ryan Says No Prospect of Vaccines Ending Spr ..

25 minutes ago

Chubais Becomes Putin's Special Envoy for Relation ..

27 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.