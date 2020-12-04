Turkey Working on 30 Space Projects, Discussed Cooperation With 20 States - Official

Turkey is currently working on almost 30 space-related projects and has negotiated cooperation with approximately 20 countries, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the head of the country's newly-formed national space agency, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey is currently working on almost 30 space-related projects and has negotiated cooperation with approximately 20 countries, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the head of the country's newly-formed national space agency, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Speaking about the Turkish space program, the official said that Ankara was working together with a significant number of organizations and that information about their cooperation would be made public at some point.

"For example, we are currently working on almost 30 projects and will publicize the details of that work very soon. Once it is done the level of seriousness and scope of our agency's intentions could be appreciated not only in Turkey but in the entire world .

.. As of now, we have held talks with about 20 countries, [and] these talks are ongoing," Yildirim said, mentioning developing relations in that area with Russia, Japan, China, India, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, among others.

Turkey launched its space agency in 2018 to prepare and carry out the space program in accordance with the country's national goals, which include the development of self-sufficient defense capabilities.

According to Yildirim, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will unveil the details of the country's space research roadmap for 2021-2030 by the end of the year.