MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Turkey's Personal Data Protection Authority has opened direct investigation into Facebook over the recent user data leakage, Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

This weekend, private details of 533 million Facebook users (including IDs, phone numbers, full Names, location, birth date and biographical information) were posted online in what a co-founder of the Israeli-based Hudson Rock cybercrime intelligence firm who reported it called an act of "absolute negligence."