Turkey's First Grizu-263A Mini Satellite Launched Into Orbit - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published January 14, 2022 | 01:50 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The first Turkish Grizu-263A mini satellite was launched on Thursday into the orbit from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida on SpaceX's Falcon 9 carrier, Turkish media reported.

The spacecraft was launched at 15:25 GMT, the Anadolu news agency said.

Grizu-263A was designed as Turkey's first pocket satellite and named in honor of workers that were killed in a 1992 blast in a mine in the Zonguldak province.

The satellite will remain in the low Earth orbit, Anadolu said, adding that Grizu-263A's planned lifespan is 56 months.

In December, SpaceX successfully launched the Turkish fifth-generation communications satellite, called Turksat 5B, into space.

