MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Turkey's first observation satellite, IMECE, was launched into orbit on Saturday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California, Turkish media reported.

The high-resolution satellite was blasted off at 06:48 GMT, the Anadolu news agency reported.

IMECE's orbit will be sun-synchronous at an altitude of 423 miles and will be used in the fields of defense, disaster management, environment and urbanization, as well as forestry and agriculture, the report said.

The satellite's launch has been postponed twice.