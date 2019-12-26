UrduPoint.com
Turkish Constitutional Court Rules Wikipedia Ban Violates Freedom Of Speech - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 23 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Turkey's government-imposed ban on access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia violates citizens' right to freedom of expression, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday, as reported by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Turkey's government-imposed ban on access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia violates citizens' right to freedom of expression, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday, as reported by media.

According to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, six out of ten adjudicators who reviewed the case stated the ban on Wikipedia, initially imposed on April 29, 2017, violated citizens' rights to freedom of expression. Wikipedia's parent organization, the Wikimedia Foundation, brought the case to the Constitutional Court.

Turkey's First Criminal Court of Peace supported the ban two years ago in order to block content that Ankara deemed to be criminal. According to the newspaper, this related to content that implied that Turkey supported terrorism.

In May, Wikimedia brought their case against the Turkish ban to the European Court of Human Rights. According to Wikimedia, the encyclopedia's refusal to remove two articles - about the Syrian war and state-sponsored terrorism - prompted Ankara to block all access to Wikipedia.

