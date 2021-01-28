Turkish Leader, Elon Musk Discuss Space Cooperation - Presidential Office
Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:00 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral space cooperation, the Turkish presidential office said.
"President Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Elon Musk.
The parties have discussed the cooperation [of SpaceX] with Turkish private companies and state agencies, including on space technologies," the presidential office said in a statement on late Wednesday.
Turkey is actively developing the national space program and established its space agency in late 2018.