Turkish Leader, Elon Musk Discuss Space Cooperation - Presidential Office

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral space cooperation, the Turkish presidential office said.

"President Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Elon Musk.

The parties have discussed the cooperation [of SpaceX] with Turkish private companies and state agencies, including on space technologies," the presidential office said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Turkey is actively developing the national space program and established its space agency in late 2018.

