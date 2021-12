Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December 19 - Transport Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Turkish fifth-generation Turksat 5B communications satellite will be launched into orbit on December 19, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Friday.

"#Turksat5B. The countdown has begun. December 19, 2021," Karaismailoglu tweeted.

The satellite will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral base in the US state of Florida.