MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Internet disruptions that were registered across Turkey on Sunday were caused by powerful DDoS attacks on the country's largest telecommunications company Turk Telekom, the deputy technology director of the company, Yusuf Kirac said Monday.

"Turk Telekom's cybersecurity experts intervened in time and stopped the attacks, and incoming and outgoing internet traffic now continues normally thanks to the measures our company, which is the largest cybersecurity entity in our country, has taken," Kirac said, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

According to Kirac, the cyberattacks also hit other service providers and warned of the importance of well-developed security systems to resist the threat.

"Similar attacks can happen and what matters is to be prepared. Turk Telekom has a strong defense system against any type of attack," he added.

Garanti BBVA wrote on Twitter, Turkey's major lender, also said that there was "intense internet traffic" in its digital services that led to disruptions and apologized to its customers, the media noted.