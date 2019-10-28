UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Telecom Provider Blames Sunday's Internet Disruptions On Cyberattacks

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Turkish Telecom Provider Blames Sunday's Internet Disruptions on Cyberattacks

Internet disruptions that were registered across Turkey on Sunday were caused by powerful DDoS attacks on the country's largest telecommunications company Turk Telekom, the deputy technology director of the company, Yusuf Kirac said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Internet disruptions that were registered across Turkey on Sunday were caused by powerful DDoS attacks on the country's largest telecommunications company Turk Telekom, the deputy technology director of the company, Yusuf Kirac said Monday.

"Turk Telekom's cybersecurity experts intervened in time and stopped the attacks, and incoming and outgoing internet traffic now continues normally thanks to the measures our company, which is the largest cybersecurity entity in our country, has taken," Kirac said, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

According to Kirac, the cyberattacks also hit other service providers and warned of the importance of well-developed security systems to resist the threat.

"Similar attacks can happen and what matters is to be prepared. Turk Telekom has a strong defense system against any type of attack," he added.

Garanti BBVA wrote on Twitter, Turkey's major lender, also said that there was "intense internet traffic" in its digital services that led to disruptions and apologized to its customers, the media noted.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Technology Turkey Twitter Company Traffic Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US dollar

4 minutes ago

Hamilton hopes to avoid hit-man Verstappen in Texa ..

41 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

43 seconds ago

TEVTA signs MoU with Bargad, Oxfam for Youth devel ..

7 minutes ago

Universities' stand firmly in supporting Kashmiris ..

12 minutes ago

Queen insisted on speaking role for Bond cameo at ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.