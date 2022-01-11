UrduPoint.com

Turkiye's Largest Tech Event Teknofest Starts Receiving Applications For Contests

Daniyal Sohail Published January 11, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Turkiye's largest tech event Teknofest starts receiving applications for contests

Applications to compete in tech contests organized as part of Turkiye's largest technology and aviation festival Teknofest's 2022 edition have started

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Applications to compete in tech contests organized as part of Turkiye's largest technology and aviation festival Teknofest's 2022 edition have started.

According to a press release issued on late Monday, applications in 39 different competition categories will be accepted until the end of February.

The event will be organized in the country's Black Sea province of Samsun on Aug. 30-Sept. 4. It will host several technology competitions � including vertical landing missiles, climate change research, hyperloop development, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.

Last year, the event was held in Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. It is held in various Turkish cities in even years and the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Anadolu Agency has been the event's global communication partner since 2018.

