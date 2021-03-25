Twelve US Attorneys General Call on Facebook, Twitter to Remove Disinformation on Vaccines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A group of twelve US Attorneys General on Wednesday sent a letter to the heads of Facebook and Twitter demanding both platforms to be more vigorous in their fight against disinformation on COVID-19 vaccines and remove misleading content.

"We write to express our concern about the use of your platforms to spread fraudulent information about coronavirus vaccines and to seek your cooperation in curtailing the dissemination of such information," the letter said. "The people and groups spreading falsehoods and misleading Americans about the safety of coronavirus vaccines are threatening the health of our communities, slowing progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and undermining economic recovery in our states."

The authors of the letter called on Facebook and Twitter to remove accounts and content of the most prominent so called "anti-vaxxers" accounting for 65 percent of all visible anti-vaccine content on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Attorneys General said the disinformation published with use of the platforms increases vaccines hesitancy and even causes more deaths.

The letter cites a report of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, according to which anti-vaccine activists have accounts on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter with over 59 million followers and target people of color and Black Americans who suffered the most in the pandemic and whose vaccination rates are lagging.

The group includes US Attorneys General from Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.