UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve US Attorneys General Call On Facebook, Twitter To Remove Disinformation On Vaccines

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Twelve US Attorneys General Call on Facebook, Twitter to Remove Disinformation on Vaccines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A group of twelve US Attorneys General on Wednesday sent a letter to the heads of Facebook and Twitter demanding both platforms to be more vigorous in their fight against disinformation on COVID-19 vaccines and remove misleading content.

"We write to express our concern about the use of your platforms to spread fraudulent information about coronavirus vaccines and to seek your cooperation in curtailing the dissemination of such information," the letter said. "The people and groups spreading falsehoods and misleading Americans about the safety of coronavirus vaccines are threatening the health of our communities, slowing progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and undermining economic recovery in our states."

The authors of the letter called on Facebook and Twitter to remove accounts and content of the most prominent so called "anti-vaxxers" accounting for 65 percent of all visible anti-vaccine content on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Attorneys General said the disinformation published with use of the platforms increases vaccines hesitancy and even causes more deaths.

The letter cites a report of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, according to which anti-vaccine activists have accounts on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter with over 59 million followers and target people of color and Black Americans who suffered the most in the pandemic and whose vaccination rates are lagging.

The group includes US Attorneys General from Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Related Topics

Facebook Twitter Progress Virginia New York YouTube All From Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

2 hours ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

1 hour ago

Protest against illegal occupation of land

1 hour ago

Myanmar Martial Law in Areas Near Yangon Prompts E ..

1 hour ago

Nigeria, Western allies stage naval drills in pira ..

1 hour ago

Lebanese Hospitals in Urgent Need of Oxygen For Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.