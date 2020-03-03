Twitter Appeals $61,000 Fine Over Non-Compliance With Personal Data Law - Moscow Court

Lawyers of social media network Twitter appealed a fine of 4 million Russian rubles ($61,000) imposed by a Moscow court for failure to comply with the obligation to store the data of Russian users in the country, Zulfiya Grinchuk, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tagansky Court told Sputnik on Tuesday

On January 31, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor filed lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter for failing to timely provide information on the localization of Russian users' databases. On February 13, the court fined Twitter and Facebook 4 million rubles each.

"A complaint was received from defense lawyer Mikheyenkova M.

A. on the decision of the magistrate of the judicial unit No. 374 of Moscow's Tagansky District dated February 13 on the conviction of a foreign legal entity Twitter Inc. The hearing is scheduled for March 16," Grinchuk said.

Roskomnadzor has refused to comment on the issue until it studies the essence of the appeal.

The Law on Personal Data, which obligates large tech companies to store personal data of Russians on servers located within the country, entered into force on September 1, 2015. The law, which applies to both Russian and foreign companies, provides for the blocking of websites regularly violating the rules.