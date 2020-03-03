UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Appeals $61,000 Fine Over Non-Compliance With Personal Data Law - Moscow Court

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Twitter Appeals $61,000 Fine Over Non-Compliance With Personal Data Law - Moscow Court

Lawyers of social media network Twitter appealed a fine of 4 million Russian rubles ($61,000) imposed by a Moscow court for failure to comply with the obligation to store the data of Russian users in the country, Zulfiya Grinchuk, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tagansky Court told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Lawyers of social media network Twitter appealed a fine of 4 million Russian rubles ($61,000) imposed by a Moscow court for failure to comply with the obligation to store the data of Russian users in the country, Zulfiya Grinchuk, a spokeswoman for Moscow's Tagansky Court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On January 31, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor filed lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter for failing to timely provide information on the localization of Russian users' databases. On February 13, the court fined Twitter and Facebook 4 million rubles each.

"A complaint was received from defense lawyer Mikheyenkova M.

A. on the decision of the magistrate of the judicial unit No. 374 of Moscow's Tagansky District dated February 13 on the conviction of a foreign legal entity Twitter Inc. The hearing is scheduled for March 16," Grinchuk said.

Roskomnadzor has refused to comment on the issue until it studies the essence of the appeal.

The Law on Personal Data, which obligates large tech companies to store personal data of Russians on servers located within the country, entered into force on September 1, 2015. The law, which applies to both Russian and foreign companies, provides for the blocking of websites regularly violating the rules.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter Lawyers Fine January February March September 2015 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus could push airlines to merge: AF-KLM c ..

5 minutes ago

All convicted persons should return home to face c ..

5 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

1 hour ago

Govt working to reduce inflation: Nadeem Afzal Cha ..

5 minutes ago

Pb govt ordered to fix prices of surgical masks

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.