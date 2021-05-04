UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Bolsters Subscription Plans With Ad-free News

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:54 PM

Twitter bolsters subscription plans with ad-free news

Twitter on Tuesday said it is buying Scroll and its ad-free news app to bolster a coming subscription service, and channel money to journalism in the process

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Twitter on Tuesday said it is buying Scroll and its ad-free news app to bolster a coming subscription service, and channel money to journalism in the process.

The global one-to-many messaging platform did not disclose how much it is paying for Scroll, which owns the Nuzzel app.

"Scroll will become a meaningful addition to our subscriptions work as we build and shape a future subscription service on Twitter," Twitter product manager Mike Park said in a blog post.

US-based Scroll confirmed the acquisition, apologizing to users that it will go into a private beta mode as it is integrated into a Twitter subscription play later this year.

"Scroll is at the heart of a coalition of publishers and platforms building a new user experience model that sustainably funds journalism," chief executive Tony Haile said in a blog post.

"At the core of that is a simple membership that enables people to fund the sites they love, without having to deal with the ads and trackers they don't." Subscribers can visits an array of websites such as The Atlantic, The Verge, and USA Today for news stories "with no ads, no dodgy trackers and no chumboxes of clickbait," according to Scroll.

News publishers get attention and money in the process.

"As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favorite news outlet, or a writer's newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content," Park said.

Twitter has been struggling to create ways to make money from its service without disrupting the real-time flow of posts that has been it defining characteristic.

Twitter last week reported weaker-than-expected earnings and disappointing user growth.

A key figure of "average monetizable daily active users" was below expectations at 199 million, an increase of 20 percent from a year ago.

Twitter has struggled to expand beyond its core audience of celebrities, journalists and political leaders, even if it has become an important forum for policy debates.

"People turn to Twitter to see and talk about what's happening, and we are helping them find their interests more quickly while making it easier to follow and participate in conversations," chief executive Jack Dorsey said during an earnings call.

Twitter has faced challenges in tackling misinformation and abusive content even as it strives to become a platform for political discourse.

Related Topics

USA Twitter Money Post From Million Love

Recent Stories

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

27 minutes ago

White House Says Reports About US Prisoner Exchang ..

3 minutes ago

EVS to help Overseas Pakistanis to cast vote for p ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt's Ambassador Notes Breakthrough in Relations ..

3 minutes ago

GIS mapping scheme for protection of forests: Fore ..

3 minutes ago

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking offi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.