Twitter Gives Customers 30 Days To Offboard State-Controlled News Media Ads - Statement
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:17 AM
Social media giant Twitter said in a statement on Monday that customers will have 30 days to offboard state-controlled media advertisements
"Today, we are updating our advertising policies with respect to state media," Twitter said in the statement.
"Going forward, we will not accept advertising from state-controlled news media entities... We will be notifying directly affected entities in the coming days. They will have 30 days to offboard from our advertising products, after which we will stringently enforce these policies."