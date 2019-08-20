Twitter Gives Customers 30 Days to Offboard State-Controlled News Media Ads - Statement

Social media giant Twitter said in a statement on Monday that customers will have 30 days to offboard state-controlled media advertisements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Social media giant Twitter said in a statement on Monday that customers will have 30 days to offboard state-controlled media advertisements.

"Today, we are updating our advertising policies with respect to state media," Twitter said in the statement.

"Going forward, we will not accept advertising from state-controlled news media entities... We will be notifying directly affected entities in the coming days. They will have 30 days to offboard from our advertising products, after which we will stringently enforce these policies."