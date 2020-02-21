UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter May Put Red Warning Badges Under Politicians' Posts Containing Misinformation

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:18 PM

Twitter May Put Red Warning Badges Under Politicians' Posts Containing Misinformation

The US microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, is testing a new feature that would add red or orange labels under politicians' and public figures' tweets if the posts contain lies, the NBC broadcaster reported, after receiving a leaked demo of the platform's new features

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The US microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, is testing a new feature that would add red or orange labels under politicians' and public figures' tweets if the posts contain lies, the NBC broadcaster reported, after receiving a leaked demo of the platform's new features.

"We're exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for tweets on Twitter.

Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

It is noted that the message correcting the manipulated content in the tweet would be placed directly below the post. For labeling, the company chose red and orange colors.

Twitter confirmed to the NBC that the leaked demo was a potential version of a new policy aimed at combating the spread of false information and would be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Orange Post Media

Recent Stories

Treatment of Afghan Children with Congenital Heart ..

37 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen receives Credentials of Special Envoy ..

40 seconds ago

International Workshop On Leadership And Security ..

6 minutes ago

1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis believe that in the curren ..

12 minutes ago

LNA's Haftar Says GNA Suspending Participation in ..

2 minutes ago

Khalid Javed Khan being appointed as AG: Special A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.