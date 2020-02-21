Twitter May Put Red Warning Badges Under Politicians' Posts Containing Misinformation

The US microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, is testing a new feature that would add red or orange labels under politicians' and public figures' tweets if the posts contain lies, the NBC broadcaster reported, after receiving a leaked demo of the platform's new features

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The US microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, is testing a new feature that would add red or orange labels under politicians' and public figures' tweets if the posts contain lies, the NBC broadcaster reported, after receiving a leaked demo of the platform's new features.

"We're exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for tweets on Twitter.

Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

It is noted that the message correcting the manipulated content in the tweet would be placed directly below the post. For labeling, the company chose red and orange colors.

Twitter confirmed to the NBC that the leaked demo was a potential version of a new policy aimed at combating the spread of false information and would be rolled out in the coming weeks.