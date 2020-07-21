KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Twitter and YouTube have removed accounts of a man who seized a bus on Tuesday in Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk and took approximately 20 hostages as he used social media for issuing demands and posting messages.

The attacker, who is armed and insists that the bus is mined, also threatens to remotely detonate a bomb in another location.

The police do not have any information about the injured among the hostages at the moment, and a rescue operation is underway. The attacker has introduced himself to the police as Maksim Plokhoy.

The hostage-taker used Twitter to make demands, but none of them were specific. As of now, the social network has suspended his account.

YouTube also removed the attacker's channel. In particular, a video message in which the man is sitting and holding a weapon is no longer available.