Two Angara Rockets to Be Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2nd Half of 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russia will launch two Angara rockets from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the second half of 2021, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

According to earlier remarks of Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, Russia will launch two Angara rockets - a light and a heavy one - next year.

"The launch of the heavy rocket Angara with the Persei booster and mock-up spacecraft is going to be carried out in the third quarter of 2021," the source said.

"The launch of the light rocket Angara also with a mock-up satellite is scheduled for the fourth quarter," the source added.