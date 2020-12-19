UrduPoint.com
Two Angara Rockets To Be Launched From Plesetsk Cosmodrome In 2nd Half Of 2021 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Russia will launch two Angara rockets from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the second half of 2021, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

According to earlier remarks of Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, Russia will launch two Angara rockets - a light and a heavy one - next year.

"The launch of the heavy rocket Angara with the Persei booster and mock-up spacecraft is going to be carried out in the third quarter of 2021," the source said.

"The launch of the light rocket Angara also with a mock-up satellite is scheduled for the fourth quarter," the source added.

