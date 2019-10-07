UrduPoint.com
Two-day Workshop On Energy Technologies From Oct 29 At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Two-day workshop on energy technologies from Oct 29 at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is organizing a two-day international workshop on 'Green Energy Technologies: Opportunities and Challenges' here on October 29-30.

UAF spokesman told APP on Monday the Department of Energy Systems Engineering; Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology UAF; International Centre for Development & Decent Work (ICDD) Germany and Higher education Commission (HEC) will sponsor the workshop which would comprise a series of events viz. oral presentations, poster session, innovative technologies exhibition and on-field demonstration.

He said that national and international speakers from various universities and organizations on 'Energy Sector' would participate in all activities during the workshop which would be blended with learning, festivity, reminiscence and community interaction with the dedicated participation and commitment of all stakeholders.

The workshop will provide a memorable and excellent opportunity to display the research output for the benefits of stakeholders, he said and added that more information in this regard could be obtained from Dr. Anjum Munir in his office time or through his email address anjum.munir@uaf.edu.pk.

