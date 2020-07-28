Two Express-AMU Satellites to Be Launched in Q2 of 2021 - Roscosmos

The launch of two telecommunication satellites, the Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7, via a Russian Proton-M carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center is planned for the second quarter of next year, data shared by Russian space agency Roscosmos on the state procurement website revealed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The launch of two telecommunication satellites, the Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7, via a Russian Proton-M carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center is planned for the second quarter of next year, data shared by Russian space agency Roscosmos on the state procurement website revealed on Tuesday.

"In the second quarter of 2021, to launch spacecraft Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 via Proton-M," Roscocmos said.

The Proton-M equipped with a Briz-M rocket stage will be used for the launch.

The Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 satellites were ordered by the Russian Satellite Communications Company and manufactured by the Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev company to be put into a geostationary circular orbit. They are designed to provide communication and broadcasting services in Russia and other countries.