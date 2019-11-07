UrduPoint.com
Two Former Twitter Employees Accused Of Spying For Saudi Arabia

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:37 PM

Two former Twitter employees have been accused of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia by collecting data on users with anti-Saudi views, a San Francisco federal court revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Two former Twitter employees have been accused of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia by collecting data on users with anti-Saudi views, a San Francisco Federal court revealed.

According to the compliant filed on Wednesday by San Francisco prosecution, Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen, and Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, used their employee access to mine data from Twitter accounts and follow users' activities during their time at the company in 2015. Separately, Abouammo is accused of forging documents in order to interfere with an FBI investigation.

"The criminal complaint unsealed today alleges that Saudi agents mined Twitter's internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users. We will not allow US companies or US technology to become tools of foreign repression in violation of US law," US Attorney David Anderson said, as quoted by the Washington Post, which first broke the story.

The indictment details that Abuammo, who was detained on Tuesday in Seattle, accessed data on three Twitter users, one of whom was described as a prominent critic of the royal family with over one million followers.

Alzabarah, the indictment goes on to say, gained access to more than 6,000 Twitter accounts at the request of Saudi Arabia.

A third man, Ahmed Almutairi, acted as an intermediary between the two men and Saudi officials, according to the indictment.

It is assumed that the instructions for the Twitter employees and their liaison were given by the head of a charity fund belonging to a certain person from the royal family. The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that the fund belongs to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

The indictment described Abouammo receiving hefty rewards from the representative of the prince, among them $300,000 and a watch worth $20,000. During the investigation, the FBI agents came to his house and demanded an explanation for these payments, and Abuammo immediately faked an invoice which described them as reimbursements for consulting services.

Abuammo quit Twitter in 2015, while the second suspect, Alzabarah, worked there until December 2017, when his company uncovered his activities and sent him on unpaid leave. The next day, Alzabar flew to Saudi Arabia where he is presumed to reside to this day.

The accusations come on the back of lingering disapproval of the Saudi royal family following the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy of Istanbul in October 2018 by Bin Salman's personal security personnel. The crown prince accepted responsibility for the murder in an interview with US broadcaster CBS but denied giving the order for the killing.

