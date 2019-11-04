UrduPoint.com
Two Georgian Broadcasters Remain In Emergency Mode Due To Cyberattack - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

The Imedi and Maestro television companies of Georgia have to maintain the emergency mode of operations with disrupted broadcasting due to the failure of internal systems brought about by the repeated cyberattacks, the Imedi news anchor said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Imedi and Maestro television companies of Georgia have to maintain the emergency mode of operations with disrupted broadcasting due to the failure of internal systems brought about by the repeated cyberattacks, the Imedi news anchor said on Monday.

Last week, a massive cyberattack made multiple Georgian web sites go down at once, among them the website of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, various sites of government bodies and courts as well as state-sponsored news agencies. On Saturday night, the websites of Imedi and Maestro were attacked again.

"The second day after the cyberattack, the Imedi television company is broadcasting in an emergency mode again.

The internal network of the company is still paralyzed, the internet is off. We cannot recover the video files which were damaged by the cryptovirus. The Maestro broadcaster has also been paralyzed due to the cyberattack," the host said.

The cyberattacks have already been dubbed "I'll be back," as the attacked sites had their home page replaced with images of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili with the Georgian flag behind him and a caption reading "I'll be back." The Interior Ministry has launched a criminal investigation into the attacks.

