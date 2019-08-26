Two GLONASS-M Satellites Currently Removed From Service for Maintenance - Info Center

The GLONASS-M navigation satellite No.742, launched to space in 2011, has been removed from service for unscheduled technical maintenance, bringing the total number of satellites undergoing unscheduled maintenance to two, according to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing, run by Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center TsNIIMash (a research institute of Roscosmos)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The GLONASS-M navigation satellite No.742, launched to space in 2011, has been removed from service for unscheduled technical maintenance, bringing the total number of satellites undergoing unscheduled maintenance to two, according to the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing, run by Russian rocket and spacecraft scientific center TsNIIMash (a research institute of Roscosmos).

It has been previously reported that the GLONASS-M navigation satellite No.

717 was removed from service for unscheduled maintenance on August 1 until September 1.

The GLONASS-M navigation satellite No.742 was removed from service for maintenance on August 26. The information center did not say when the maintenance would end.

Apart from that, the GLONASS-M navigation satellite No.730 faces problems with signal reception.

At the moment, the GLONASS constellation comprises a total of 27 satellites, including 22 operational devices in the orbit.