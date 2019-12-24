Two Launch Complexes for Angara Rockets Built at Plesetsk Spaceport Over 5 Years - Shoigu

Two launch complexes for Russia's light and heavy Angara-class rockets were built at the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north over the past five years, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Two launch complexes for Russia's light and heavy Angara-class rockets were built at the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north over the past five years, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Over the past five years, two launch complexes for light and heavy Angara-class rockets were built at the Plesetsk spaceport, and the launch complex for the Soyuz-2 spacecraft was reconstructed. The first launches were conducted from the new launchpads, introduced this year," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.