UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Launch Complexes For Angara Rockets Built At Plesetsk Spaceport Over 5 Years - Shoigu

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

Two Launch Complexes for Angara Rockets Built at Plesetsk Spaceport Over 5 Years - Shoigu

Two launch complexes for Russia's light and heavy Angara-class rockets were built at the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north over the past five years, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Two launch complexes for Russia's light and heavy Angara-class rockets were built at the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north over the past five years, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Over the past five years, two launch complexes for light and heavy Angara-class rockets were built at the Plesetsk spaceport, and the launch complex for the Soyuz-2 spacecraft was reconstructed. The first launches were conducted from the new launchpads, introduced this year," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

NAB files reference against ex minister, DG QDA, o ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Local Govt Commission for ICT wit ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Built 2 Launch Pads for Angara-Class Rocket ..

2 minutes ago

ZHO, King Salman Centre for Disability Research in ..

6 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

All set in AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day on De ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.