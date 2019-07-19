UrduPoint.com
Two More Russian Soyuz Rockets To Launch From French Guiana In 2019 - Space Company

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

Two More Russian Soyuz Rockets to Launch From French Guiana in 2019 - Space Company

Two more Soyuz carrier rockets with the Fregat upper stages will be launched from the European Space Agency's Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in 2019, Russia's aerospace company, NPO Lavochkin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Two more Soyuz carrier rockets with the Fregat upper stages will be launched from the European Space Agency's Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in 2019, Russia's aerospace company, NPO Lavochkin, said Friday.

So far, two Soyuz rockets have been launched from Kourou in 2019.

"Two Fregat upper stages have been sent to the Guiana Space Centre ... They will be launched [with the Soyuz carrier rockets] during the fourth quarter of [2019] from the Kourou spaceport," the company said in a statement.

The company added that it shipped out the Fregat upper stages on July 10 and that they were loaded onto a ship heading to Guiana on July 17.

So far there have been a total of 21 launches of the Soyuz rockets from Kourou. In June, Russian First Deputy Chief of the Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said that Russia had a "multiprolonged" partnership with the European Space Agency that guaranteed that the Kourou spaceport would work nonstop until at least 2022.

