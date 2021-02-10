NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Anne McClain, who are set to fly to the International Space Center (ISS) in April on Russia's Soyuz MS-18, are now preparing for the mission in the Moscow Region's cosmonaut training center, sources in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik

"Vande Hei and his backup astronaut, McClain, are already engaged in preparations for the Soyuz MS-18 flight in the Cosmonaut Training Center," the first source said.

Another source confirmed this and specified that the astronauts arrived in Russia last month.

Apart from that, the third source told Sputnik that the astronauts had paid a visit to Zvezda, the manufacturer of spacesuits and couches for the Soyuz spacecraft.