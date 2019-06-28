Two Russian Cosmonauts Scheduled to Spacewalk from ISS in November - Cosmonaut

Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to complete a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS), for the second time this year, on November 20, 2019, Alexander Skvortsov, a Russian cosmonaut, said Friday

ZVEZDNY GORODOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to complete a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS), for the second time this year, on November 20, 2019, Alexander Skvortsov, a Russian cosmonaut, said Friday.

In May, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Alexey Ovchinin completed a six-hour maintenance spacewalk from the ISS.

"Initially, [the spacewalk] was scheduled for December 12, but it has been rescheduled for November 20, following consultations with partners," Skvortsov said at a news conference.

The cosmonaut said that he would be completing the spacewalk with his Russian colleague Oleg Skripochka.

Skvortsov, NASA's astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency's Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will launch to the ISS aboard Russia's manned Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft on July 20. Skripochka will head to the station on September 25, along with NASA's Jessica Meir and Emirati Hazzaa Ali Almansoori.