UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Russian Cosmonauts Scheduled To Spacewalk From ISS In November - Cosmonaut

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:06 PM

Two Russian Cosmonauts Scheduled to Spacewalk from ISS in November - Cosmonaut

Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to complete a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS), for the second time this year, on November 20, 2019, Alexander Skvortsov, a Russian cosmonaut, said Friday

ZVEZDNY GORODOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to complete a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS), for the second time this year, on November 20, 2019, Alexander Skvortsov, a Russian cosmonaut, said Friday.

In May, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Alexey Ovchinin completed a six-hour maintenance spacewalk from the ISS.

"Initially, [the spacewalk] was scheduled for December 12, but it has been rescheduled for November 20, following consultations with partners," Skvortsov said at a news conference.

The cosmonaut said that he would be completing the spacewalk with his Russian colleague Oleg Skripochka.

Skvortsov, NASA's astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency's Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will launch to the ISS aboard Russia's manned Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft on July 20. Skripochka will head to the station on September 25, along with NASA's Jessica Meir and Emirati Hazzaa Ali Almansoori.

Related Topics

Russia May July September November December 2019 From

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

2 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

46 seconds ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

47 seconds ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

49 seconds ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

51 seconds ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.