UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of US Voters Back Delay Of 5G Rollout Near Airports - Poll

Daniyal Sohail Published January 26, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Two-Thirds of US Voters Back Delay of 5G Rollout Near Airports - Poll

Sixty-six percent of American voters support a delay of 5G deployment near airports prompted by aviation security concerns, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Sixty-six percent of American voters support a delay of 5G deployment near airports prompted by aviation security concerns, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday.

"Sixty-nine percent of Democrats and 63 percent of Republicans said they supported the delay, as did 64 percent of independents," the poll said. "Just 13 percent of voters said they opposed the delay."

Last week, US mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon said they would delay introduction of their 5G network near some airports due to airlines' concerns about flight safety and expressed frustration with aviation authorities over the matter.

Concerns were raised as both providers use a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio altimeters, which assist pilots in landing in low-visibility conditions.

The survey was conducted on January 22-23 among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters.

Related Topics

Mobile 5G January Democrats

Recent Stories

DPR Says Ukraine Transferring Fuel, Ammunition to ..

DPR Says Ukraine Transferring Fuel, Ammunition to Donbas in Preparation for Offe ..

7 minutes ago
 10 gamblers arrested during crackdown

10 gamblers arrested during crackdown

7 minutes ago
 Role of women inevitable in civilized society's co ..

Role of women inevitable in civilized society's construction: Ashrafi

8 minutes ago
 46 professional beggars booked during crackdown

46 professional beggars booked during crackdown

8 minutes ago
 On India Republic Day, Pakistan reaffirms solidari ..

On India Republic Day, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris facing inten ..

8 minutes ago
 Scholz, Biden to Meet in Washington on February 7 ..

Scholz, Biden to Meet in Washington on February 7 - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>