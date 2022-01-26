Two-Thirds of US Voters Back Delay of 5G Rollout Near Airports - Poll

Sixty-six percent of American voters support a delay of 5G deployment near airports prompted by aviation security concerns, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Sixty-six percent of American voters support a delay of 5G deployment near airports prompted by aviation security concerns, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll out on Wednesday.

"Sixty-nine percent of Democrats and 63 percent of Republicans said they supported the delay, as did 64 percent of independents," the poll said. "Just 13 percent of voters said they opposed the delay."

Last week, US mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon said they would delay introduction of their 5G network near some airports due to airlines' concerns about flight safety and expressed frustration with aviation authorities over the matter.

Concerns were raised as both providers use a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by radio altimeters, which assist pilots in landing in low-visibility conditions.

The survey was conducted on January 22-23 among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters.