U Microfinance Bank & CDA Join Hands To Plant The Largest Miyawaki Forest In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:52 AM

U Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) led a tree plantation drive on 6th August, 2021 in I-8 Kachnar Park Islamabad

The plantation took place on approximately 1.5 acres of land and consisted of 6000 trees making it the largest Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad.

The plantation took place on approximately 1.5 acres of land and consisted of 6000 trees making it the largest Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad.
U Microfinance Bank strives to become a triple bottom line focused company with “People, Planet and Profit” at the center of its vision.

This is the third year that U Bank has participated in annual tree plantation drive which is part of U Bank’s larger vision to work towards reducing its carbon and waste footprint as well as towards introducing products while keeping the effects of climate change in mind.


Named after the famous Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the Miyawaki method is a forest regeneration technique that aims to recreate self-sustaining, multilayered indigenous forests on degraded land with little to no human intervention.


Addressing the gathering U Bank’s President & CEO, Mr.

Kabeer Naqvi said “Climate change threat is very real and is already here. All of us have to collectively work at organisational and individual level to mitigate the devastating effects of deforestation and land degradation, which have placed Pakistan in the list of climatically very vulnerable countries in the world.

U Bank will continue to play its part in environmental protection and regeneration related initiatives and projects. Our hope is that more companies and people will come forward and join hands in addressing this cause which requires immediate and utmost attention. We only have one planet. We must respect and protect it”.

