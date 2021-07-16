UrduPoint.com
U Microfinance Bank Limited And Kashf Foundation Join Hands For Digitization Of Loan Repayments And Disbursements

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:51 AM

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation Join Hands for Digitization of Loan Repayments and Disbursements

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation signed an agreement to digitize the loan repayments and disbursement

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation signed an agreement to digitize the loan repayments and disbursement. Through this collaboration, U Microfinance Bank will extend its channel services to Kashf Foundation for providing easy and secure loan collection and disbursements services through UPaisa Mobile wallets to its customers.


Speaking at the occasion Mr. Kabeer Naqvi - President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank said that “We strongly believe that collaboration between traditional microfinance and digitization is necessary to build a forward looking financial sector geared towards serving a larger segment of financially excluded society.

These collaborations will become starting point for access to credit, saving, health insurance and much more. We are excited about our partnership with a microfinance pioneer like Kashf Foundation which will unlock potential for both partners by streamlining services and bring efficiency and ease to the lives of the customers”.


Ms.

Roshaneh Zafar, MD and CEO - Kashf Foundation said that “Increasing access to digital financial services is a powerful tool to enhance women’s economic opportunities to drive sustainable growth in the country.

In this endeavor, Kashf Foundation is pleased to partner with U Microfinance Bank Limited to provide access to innovative digital solutions to socially and economically empower women micro-entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

There is no doubt that promoting women empowerment leads to healthier families, prosperous communities and a thriving economy.”
This joint step will further enhance U Bank’s and Kashf Foundation’s work for financial inclusion in Pakistan.

