DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Hazza Mansouri, who is preparing to become the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, and his backup, Sultan Niyadi, are training in a centrifuge in Russia's Zvyozdny Gorodok near Moscow before flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

"As we approach the final stage of medical examinations, just finished with the centrifuge training, which simulate the ballistic descent to Earth during landing where astronauts experience 8G's their weights," Mansouri said on Twitter, posting photos of the training.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on the first ever flight of a UAE astronaut to the ISS in the summer of 2018.

Mansouri will depart for the ISS on September 25 in the Soyuz MS-15 manned spacecraft together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. The UAE astronaut is expected to spend a total of eight days on board the orbital outpost and return to the Earth on October 3. Initially, the flight was planned to be carried out in the spring 2019, but was delayed due to failure of the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft.