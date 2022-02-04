UrduPoint.com

UAE-Bahrain Satellite Successfully Launched Into Earth Orbit From ISS

Daniyal Sohail Published February 04, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The UAE's and Bahrain's CubeSat Light-1 satellite was successfully launched into orbit from the International Space Station (ISS), the UAE Space Agency said on Thursday.

"Congratulation! the UAE-Bahrain Nanosatellite Light-1 Successfully Deployed into Earth's Orbit by key entities and experts to achieve one common, inspiring goal," the agency tweeted.

The satellite is a joint initiative of the UAE Space Agency, the National Space Science Agency of Bahrain, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and New York University in Abu Dhabi.

The developers of the device are 22 students from Khalifa University.

The project is the first regional mission to monitor Terrestrial Gamma-ray flashes emerging from thunderstorms and lightning. The launch from Japan's Tsukuba Space Centre was coordinated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration, the Emirati news agency WAM said, adding that data from the mission will be available to scientists worldwide.

