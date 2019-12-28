UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Denies Developing Popular Mideast App As Spy Tool

Daniyal Sohail 54 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

UAE denies developing popular Mideast app as spy tool

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday denied reports that a popular mobile application developed in the country was used for government spying

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ):The United Arab Emirates on Saturday denied reports that a popular mobile application developed in the country was used for government spying.

Apple and Google removed the ToTok app from their marketplaces last week following a report claiming it allowed the UAE government to track users' conversations, movements and other details.

But the country's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said in a statement that UAE laws "prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception".

It continued: "The TRA reaffirms that all certified telecommunications applications in the UAE are in compliance with these standards." ToTok became popular by offering free calling and messaging to millions of users in countries like the UAE where internet calling services like Skype are blocked.

But US intelligence officials and a security researcher determined the app was being used by the UAE government for detailed surveillance, The New York Times reported on December 22.

Security researcher Patrick Wardle, who assisted the newspaper, said in a blog post that ToTok appeared to be part of a "mass surveillance operation", which "likely afforded in-depth insight in a large percentage of the country's population."ToTok appeared to trick users of iPhones and Android devices into handing over access to their location and private data on their devices, Wardle said.

It was also promoted by what appeared to be fake reviews, he said.

Related Topics

Internet Google Mobile UAE New York United Arab Emirates December Post All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Children drawing workshop from Jan 1st at Alhamra ..

7 minutes ago

World is raising voice against Indian secular colo ..

28 minutes ago

Small Plane Crashes in Southern Louisiana, Five Pe ..

29 minutes ago

SNGPL to restore RLNG to industry from Dec 31

29 minutes ago

Rocket fire kills US contractor in Iraq

29 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.