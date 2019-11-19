UAE Discussing Joint Production of Satellites With Russia - Space Agency

The UAE is negotiating with Russia the joint production of satellites and their possible launch from the territory of Russia, Khaled Al Hashmi, Director of Space Missions, Science and Technology at the UAE Space Agency, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the international air show in Dubai on Tuesday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The UAE is negotiating with Russia the joint production of satellites and their possible launch from the territory of Russia , Khaled Al Hashmi, Director of Space Missions, Science and Technology at the UAE Space Agency, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the international air show in Dubai on Tuesday.

Hashmi said his agency hoped for cooperation with Russia in the near future in other space-related areas as well.

He said that meetings between representatives of the UAE Space Agency and Russian companies had been held as part of the Dubai Airshow.