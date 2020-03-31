UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Loosens Restrictions, But Most Popular Apps Still Barred

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:49 AM

UAE loosens restrictions, but most popular apps still barred

The United Arab Emirates on Monday loosened restrictions on a number of messaging applications as residents work and study from home during a coronavirus lockdown, but it maintained the bar on WhatsApp and FaceTime

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates on Monday loosened restrictions on a number of messaging applications as residents work and study from home during a coronavirus lockdown, but it maintained the bar on WhatsApp and FaceTime.

Google Hangouts Meet, Cisco Webex, Avaya Spaces, BlueJeans and Slack are all available "on an exceptional basis and until further notice", the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said in a statement.

The move is part of the UAE's "efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the ongoing effort to support distance learning," it said.

Several other applications -- Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Zoom and Blackboard were made accessible earlier in March when the crisis hit.

However, Skype can only be used by companies, according to the TRA, and popular free calling services including WhatsApp and FaceTime remain out of bounds.

The UAE which has registered 611 cases of the coronavirus and five deaths, has imposed a night-time curfew, urged residents not to go out during the day, and imposed remote working practices on institutions and private companies.

On Monday, the education ministry also announced that schools will operate by distance education until the end of the academic year in June.

In recent years, the UAE has made clear its ambition to become a major technological power, but it has harsh cybercrime laws and maintains what civil society groups call a high level of online restrictions and surveillance.

Even though more than nine million expatriates make up 90 percent of the population, free voice over internet protocol (VoIP) telephony has been largely inaccessible through normal internet services.

In December, the New York Times accused the UAE intelligence services of using a popular new app, ToTok, to spy on users.

Related Topics

Internet Business Education Civil Society UAE New York United Arab Emirates March June December All From WhatsApp Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

6 minutes ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

6 minutes ago

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.