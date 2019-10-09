UrduPoint.com
UAE Plans To Launch 8 Satellites Into Orbit In Coming Years - Space Agency Chief

Wed 09th October 2019

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to orbit eight satellites in the coming years in addition to the 10 functioning satellites it already has in space, the Director General of UAE Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, told Sputnik

MASDAR CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to orbit eight satellites in the coming years in addition to the 10 functioning satellites it already has in space, the Director General of UAE Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, told Sputnik.

"The UAE has identified space as part of its present and future and has invested in space activities in the last 20 years. Today, the UAE space program, or the UAE space sector, is the largest in the region in terms of the number of satellites. The UAE operates and owns 10 satellites in orbit. There are eight satellites in progress ... [that are being prepared for launches] in the next three to five years," Al Ahbabi said.

The UAE also plans to send a science mission to Mars in 2020, the director general added.

"We have an exploration mission, which is the fairest space exploration mission to Mars, and we call it the Hope.

This is a science mission. Spacecraft will be launched next year. [It will travel] to Mars, do some science about the Mars atmosphere. That data will come back and will be shared with some 200 universities around the world," Al Ahbabi added.

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has significantly expanded its space exploration portfolio. The first UAE astronaut, Hazzaa Ali Al Mansoori, traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft. He successfully returned from his eight-day mission on October 3 on the Soyuz MS-12.

Moreover, the UAE announced in March the establishment of the first Arab space collaboration group comprising 11 nations. As a first venture, the group plans to build a satellite designed by Arab scientists.

