UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Space Agency Chief Calls On Region To Create Arab Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:30 AM

UAE Space Agency Chief Calls on Region to Create Arab Space Agency

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Director General of the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed Al Ahbabi, said on Wednesday that the creation of an Arab space agency would ensure that all countries in the region have a future in space exploration.

"Arab states' collaboration will be key to the success of any future steps in space exploration, including the UAE projects, from the National Space Strategy 2030 to the Mission to Mars project," Al Ahbabi said on the sidelines of an international air show in Dubai.

In addition, he stated that any initiative by the UAE regarding space exploration was aimed at all Arab countries, and alluded to the European Space Agency and the African Space Agency as examples of models to follow.

"Any space science projects cannot be implemented without cooperation with other countries. We hope that one day we will have an Arab space agency. I believe we are next," the directoradded.

The UAE Space Agency was established in 2014 to develop the country's space sector and encourage scientific research and innovation in the field. The agency has since actively worked to boost the industry and concluded cooperation agreements with several countries, including the US, Russia and Arab states.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Dubai All From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

20 minutes ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

20 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

33 minutes ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

33 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

34 minutes ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.