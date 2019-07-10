UAE to launch 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite on Thursday

The United Arab Emirates will launch the 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite into orbit on Thursday, 11th July, at the French Guiana Space Centre at 05:53 UAE time (01:53 GMT)

The decision was made after announcing that the weather conditions have improved over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America, Wam-Emirates news agency reported.

The 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite blast-off postponed twice due to bad weather conditions over the space centre.