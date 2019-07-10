UAE To Launch 'Falcon Eye 1' Satellite On Thursday
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:54 PM
The United Arab Emirates will launch the 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite into orbit on Thursday, 11th July, at the French Guiana Space Centre at 05:53 UAE time (01:53 GMT)
The decision was made after announcing that the weather conditions have improved over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America, Wam-Emirates news agency reported.
The 'Falcon Eye 1' satellite blast-off postponed twice due to bad weather conditions over the space centre.