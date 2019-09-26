UrduPoint.com
UAE To Send Probe To Mars As Next Step In Space Exploration - Dubai Ruler

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:55 AM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Dubai, said Wednesday that his country's next mission in space after the flight of the first UAE astronaut to the International Space Station will be sending a probe designed by the Emirate's engineers to Mars

The first UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri traveled to ISS aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, which was launched earlier in the day from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

"Hazza Al Mansouri's entry to space sends a message to Arab youth that we can march forward, that we can keep pace with the rest of the world. Our next station is Mars through the Hope Probe, competently designed by our Emirati youth," Al Maktoum wrote in his Twitter blog.

In January 2019, the Muhammad bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai announced that the launch of the Hope space probe to Mars will take place from July 14 to August 3, 2020. The spacecraft is expected to reach the Red Planet within seven months.

