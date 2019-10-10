UrduPoint.com
UAE's 1st Astronaut To Return To Homeland On Saturday - Space Center

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The first UAE astronaut, Hazzaa Ali Al Mansoori, will return to his homeland on Saturday, the UAE Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre said.

"Hazzaa AlMansoori and [backup astronaut] Sultan AlNeyadi will be back to the UAE on Saturday 12th of October.

[Al Mansoori] underwent medical check ups and tests at Yuri Garagrin Cosmonaut Training Center upon his return to Earth," the space center wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Al Mansoori traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of an international mission aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft. The astronaut successfully returned from his eight-day mission on the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft on October 3.

More Stories From Technology

