UET Hosts SiFive Tech Symposiums Pakistan 2019

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Wednesday joined hands with SiFive in co-hosting SiFive Tech Symposiums-Pakistan on the semiconductor Design Revolution enabled by RISC-V architecture in partnership with RISC-V Foundation and Lampro Mellon

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun welcomed the visiting delegation from SiFive, RISC-V Foundation, and Lampro Mellon at UET.

Addressing the participants, the minister said, "the Punjab government would promote architecture engineering and designing at the college level and introduce its courses so that more engineers in the field of architecture would be produced." The minister mentioned that there was a need to take advantage of modern technology in the field of architecture, adding that efforts of SiFive and Lampro Mellon for this purpose were commendable.

RISC-V Foundation Chairman/Co-Founder & Chief Architect SiFive Dr. Krste Asanovic described current state of corporate and community work on the RISC-V Open Instruction Set Architecture as a game changing innovation that would be the last ISA to be designed, because of its flexibility.

On the occasion, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said his university anticipates close collaboration with SiFive and Lampro Mellon to establish a state-of-the-art facility for IC design and testing at the UET.

"This would provide a great opportunity to our students to pursue professionally and financially rewarding careers," Sarwar added.

SiFive President Dr Sherwani and Lampro Mellon CEO Mrs Sabahat Rafiq said that they would like to see the first IC designed at UET in the market.

Dr. Naveed Sherwani described how SiFive was revolutionizing chip design by leveraging RISC-V architecture and combining it with business and technology models from software.

Mrs. Sabahat Rafiq and Thomas Xu described how SiFive and other chip developers required thousands of engineers to power the revolution.

Mrs. Sabahat Rafiq described how Lampro Mellon was working to train Electrical Engineers, Computer Engineers and even Computer Science Majors and placing them around the world in high-paying careers.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr. Athar Mehboob, ex deputy commissioner Lahore Kamran Lashari and ex minister education Mian Imran Masoud were present on the ocassion.

