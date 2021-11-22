UrduPoint.com

Ufone Football Cup Balochistan Edition Enters The Intensive Super 8 Round

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:16 AM

Ufone Football Cup Balochistan Edition enters the intensive Super 8 Round

The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football Cup Tournament 2021 has finally entered the intensive Super 8 round, which will be played between the top 8 contenders who prevailed through the Eliminator round

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Nov, 2021) The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football Cup Tournament 2021 has finally entered the intensive Super 8 round, which will be played between the top 8 contenders who prevailed through the Eliminator round.

To set the new round in motion, a special ceremony was held to unveil the beautiful winner trophy in presence of the captains of all Super 8 teams.
The teams qualifying for the Super 8 include DFA Quetta Zorawar, DFA Panjgur, DFA Khuzdar, Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman, DFA Turbat, DFA Quetta United, and DFA Zhob who will face one another for glory at the famous Ayub Stadium Quetta.


The first Super 8 match will be played between DFA Quetta Zorawar and DFA Panjgur on Sunday, 21st November at 1PM. DFA Khuzdar will face Baloch Club Quetta in the second Super 8 match on the same day at 3PM.


The next two Super 8 matches will be played on Monday, 22nd November where Muslim Club Chaman will take on DFA Turbat at 1PM while DFA Quetta United will face off with DFA Zhob at 03 PM.


The winners of the Super 8 matches will meet in the Semifinals on 24th November.

The two Semifinals will be played at 2PM and 5PM at Ayub Stadium to decide the two finalists of the Ufone Football Cup’s Balochistan Edition. The final will be played on 25th November at Ayub Stadium at 5PM in the evening.

The winner of the Balochistan title will go on to play a Super Final on Dec 03 in Peshawar against the winner of the KP Edition of the tournament. All the Semifinals and Finals will be live broadcast from PTV Sports.


The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football tournament which is the 4th instalment of the tournament has been a successful sports event in terms of hunting promising footballing talent as well as entertaining football enthusiasts from across the province. Both players and spectators keenly await the crucial Super 8, Semifinal, and final matches of the tournament.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Zhob Chaman Turbat Same Ufone Khuzdar Panjgur November Sunday Muslim Event All From Top PTV Sports

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

3 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

10 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

11 hours ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.