Ufone Makes Online Streaming Easier Than Ever Before

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:47 AM

Ufone makes online streaming easier than ever before

Keeping in mind the need for connectivity and information during the COVID pandemic, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone, has now introduced a mobile data bundle for as low as Rs100 recharge

Customers now do not need to worry about their heavy data needs. No matter the video or the length, Ufone’s data bundle for YouTube will now fulfil all their connectivity needs, making life much easier and more entertaining. Ufone subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming with 5GB of YouTube for as low as Rs 100 recharge. This offer is valid for an entire week for all subscribers across Pakistan.

For subscription to the package, subscribers can dial the code *5883#.

For further support regarding the offer, subscribers can visit their nearest Ufone franchise or service center and can also contact the Ufone Customer Helpline by dialing 333. Additionally, customers can gain details regarding the package from the Ufone official website www.ufone.com or My Ufone app.

Over the years, Ufone has always shown a firm commitment to make life easier and introduce much more accessibility for all its users. Its motto ‘Tum He Tou Ho’ has remained a central idea for the company. Ufone has been at the forefront of providing not only quality services, but also addressing every need of the customer, establishing itself as a leading telecom operator time and again.

